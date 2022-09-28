Heartland Votes

52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to held in November

Folks look at hand crafted items at last year's Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau.

It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.

According to the arts council, this year’s craft show will feature more than 300 high quality crafters, including many of the finest artisans from across the Midwest.

Last year, an estimated 14,000 visitors came through the doors at both locations, making it one of the largest craft fairs in the Southeast Missouri region.

This year will also feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Show Me Center, a Polar Express conductor, and live music.

The show only allows handmade items and, as a requirement, must pass a rigorous application process to participate in the event.

After the inspection, judges will select and name one booth “Best of Show”, per each location, for the 2022 fair.

The craft fair will also feature home enhancing décor like sculptures, framed original art and photography, handmade pottery, leather goods, gourmet dog treats and fashions, wearable art, wood items of every description, toys, knitted, quilted and baby apparel, fabulous wreaths and table decorations, and an array of jewelry.

Just one ticket is good for admission to both huge locations. The cost for Saturday and Sunday is $5.

