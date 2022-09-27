Heartland Votes

Western Ky. farmers impacted by tornado to receive $20M to fund grain storage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage facilities in western Kentucky.(KEYC News Now)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage facilities in western Kentucky.

According to a release from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office (R-KY), tornadoes from 2021 destroyed millions of bushels of grain storage capacity, particularly in western Kentucky.

Senator McConnell included a provision in last year’s government funding bill to reconnect local farmers to grain purchasers, as well as reimburse those who have already built temporary facilities.

Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney shared his concern for his “farm families.” Haney said he is grateful for the assistance so the farmers may continue to contribute towards the state’s economy.

“Thanks to the continuing dedication Leader McConnell shows to our agriculture industry, and the cost share program announced by the USDA, we see hope for our grain producers and their groups that mean so much to our state’s economy,” Haney continued.

McConnell called last year’s tornado outbreak “one of the worst disasters to ever hit Kentucky.” The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture held a Committee hearing to seek confirmation that the USDA would distribute funding as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

Latest News

The dry weather makes harvesting easier, but the damage has already been done.
Dry weather causes problems for Heartland farmers
The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not...
Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau
The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland...
Dry conditions take a toll on business for farmers
Prosecutors in McCracken County say they are pleased, but not surprised by the decision to keep...
Parole denied for Heath High School shooter