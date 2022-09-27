Western Ky. farmers impacted by tornado to receive $20M to fund grain storage

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage facilities in western Kentucky.

According to a release from U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office (R-KY), tornadoes from 2021 destroyed millions of bushels of grain storage capacity, particularly in western Kentucky.

Senator McConnell included a provision in last year’s government funding bill to reconnect local farmers to grain purchasers, as well as reimburse those who have already built temporary facilities.

Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney shared his concern for his “farm families.” Haney said he is grateful for the assistance so the farmers may continue to contribute towards the state’s economy.

“Thanks to the continuing dedication Leader McConnell shows to our agriculture industry, and the cost share program announced by the USDA, we see hope for our grain producers and their groups that mean so much to our state’s economy,” Haney continued.

McConnell called last year’s tornado outbreak “one of the worst disasters to ever hit Kentucky.” The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture held a Committee hearing to seek confirmation that the USDA would distribute funding as soon as possible.

