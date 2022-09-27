Heartland Votes

Temperatures remain well below average the next few days

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A reinforcing shot of cooler air is moving into the area and this will keep temperatures cool for the next few days. For this evening we will see clear skies with light northly winds. Temperatures this evening will fall through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a northeasterly breeze. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see another very chilly night tomorrow night with clear skies and light winds. Lows will once again be in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Thursday morning.

