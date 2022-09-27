Heartland Votes

Self-Defense for children on the rise

Local martial arts teachers say they are seeing increased enrollment, especially parents who want their kids to be prepared for anything.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Self-defense is finding it’s way to families.

According to two martial arts companies, there’s an increase in children learning self-defense.

Veronique Bayer is the owner of Cape Martial Arts in Cape Girardeau.

“The world is only becoming a more dangerous place,” Bayer said, “so I think it’s important that we teach our kids not only the physical way they can protect themselves, but also what they can do to help prevent ever ending up in those circumstances.”

She also said families are inquiring more and more about ways to prepare their children for the real world and how to prevent things from escalating.

Rick Braschear, owner of Peak Performance Family in Scott City, agreed.

“Hate to say it...but I think a lot of those life skills are missing in classrooms and even in families nowadays in communities...so we teach those things here,” he said.

He works with all ages on providing a service of building confidence, he said.

Both companies have limited availability of seats left in class.

