Paving on U.S. 62 in Western McCracken County starting Sept. 28

Paving planned to begin on Sept. 28.
Paving planned to begin on Sept. 28.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 62/Blandville Road has planned asphalt paving along the work zone, starting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

This work zone is to extend the existing 4-lane westward runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance.

According to a release from KYTC, there should be minimal impact on traffic flow through the work zone. However, motorists should be alert for flaggers stationed along the work zone to assist trucks entering and leaving the work area. There will also be a strict 35 mph speed limit with police presence.

This round of asphalt paving is expected to take about 10 working days to complete.

