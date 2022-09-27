Heartland Votes

Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade to be held Oct. 4.

In 2021, a parade of bands from around southeast Missouri marched through Jackson
In 2021, a parade of bands from around southeast Missouri marched through Jackson
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - For the past 78 years, the Jackson Marching Band has been entertaining those in Jackson, Missouri, with an annual Festival Parade.

On Tuesday, October 4, The Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade will roll through uptown Jackson. Beginning at 4 p.m., a dozen marching bands from all over southeast Missouri will lead the way before the Jackson Marching Chiefs wrap up the show in their hometown.

According to the city of Jackson, much of South High Street and West Main Street will be closed as the parade heads north and west, to and from the high school campus.

Drivers will need to use adjacent streets for about an hour.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage...
Western Ky. farmers impacted by tornado to receive $20M to fund grain storage
The dry weather makes harvesting easier, but the damage has already been done.
Dry weather causes problems for Heartland farmers
The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not...
Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau
The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland...
Dry conditions take a toll on business for farmers