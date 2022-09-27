Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade to be held Oct. 4.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - For the past 78 years, the Jackson Marching Band has been entertaining those in Jackson, Missouri, with an annual Festival Parade.

On Tuesday, October 4, The Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade will roll through uptown Jackson. Beginning at 4 p.m., a dozen marching bands from all over southeast Missouri will lead the way before the Jackson Marching Chiefs wrap up the show in their hometown.

According to the city of Jackson, much of South High Street and West Main Street will be closed as the parade heads north and west, to and from the high school campus.

Drivers will need to use adjacent streets for about an hour.

