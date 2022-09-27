Gov. Beshear declares Sept. 27 ‘KenTRUCKy Day,’ announces hundreds of new jobs at Ford plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed Tuesday, September 27 as “KenTRUCKy Day” in the commonwealth.

The governor made this proclamation in honor of Ford Motor Company producing vehicles in the state over the past 109 years and the automotive company’s commitment to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

The new truck will be revealed at Churchill Downs in Louisville at 6:15 p.m.

In order to produce the new F-Series truck, Ford announced they plan to invest $700 million in the project and create 500 full-time jobs.

“Today’s announcement is one of the largest investments ever in Jefferson County and will create hundreds of great jobs, including building the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck,” said Gov. Beshear, in a released statement. “Together with last year’s record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement, Ford is building its future here in the commonwealth. We couldn’t be more proud and look forward to many more decades of success for this iconic American company here in Kentucky.”

According to the governor’s office, Ford is one of the largest employers in Kentucky, with more than 12,000 employees across two plants in Louisville.

The Ford F-Series Super Duty is built at Kentucky Truck Plant alongside the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator and the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair are built at the nearby Louisville Assembly Plant.

