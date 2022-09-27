Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny, breezy afternoon

A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It will again be a mostly calm day in the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will be mild in the mid to upper 70s, which is about average for this time of year.

It will also be dry and breezy with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Skies will be sunny, which will be the trend for the rest of the week.

Overnight, temps will drop into the lower 40s with a couple locations sneaking into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Breezy and dry conditions also continue into Wednesday.

