Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrating its 75th anniversary

Crab Orchard is celebrating 75 years since its establishment(Colin Baillie)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is inviting you to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

To celebrate seven and a half decades since the establishment of the Refuge, there will be a “birthday celebration” on October 8, at the new Refuge Headquarters in Marion, Ill. There will be a highlight of the refuges’ history, as well as an update on the construction of the new visitor center.

Activities will include an archery range, kayaking, BB shooting range and more.

The festivities are completely free and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

