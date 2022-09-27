City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill.

Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.

Pre-Sell tickets are available at City Hall, beginning October 3 and until noon, October 14, either $1 for each ticket or 24 tickets for $18. Ticket Booth prices are $1 for each ticket or 24 tickets for $20.

Chester, Ill. is known as “the home of Popeye.” This is because the creator of the infamous cartoon, Elzie Segar, was a Chester native. In fact, most of the characters are said to be based on real people, including Bluto, Olive Oil, and the hamburger-hungry Wimpy.

The Popeye Fall Festival’s opening times are 5 p.m. on Friday, October 14; 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 15; and 12 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.

