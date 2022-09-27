Cape Girardeau’s Central Municipal Pool closed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” is closed to the general public.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, the heating and air system has a mechanical issue that cannot be repaired.

They said in an email newsletter on Tuesday, September 27, a new system would cost at least $70,000 and likely not arrive for months.

With the pool already scheduled for renovations in spring 2023, and since the heating and air unit would arrive too late and not be usable in the renovated facility, officials decided not to put up the bubble.

City leaders said local swim teams can use the pool as long as weather allows. They are also looking to other facilities until Central Pool reopens in 2024.

Central Pool fitness swimmers will have access to their scheduled times until October 8.

The Central Municipal Pool was built in 1979 as a joint partnership between the public school district and the city.

Cape Girardeau voters renewed the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater tax in 2018 with a plan for an aquatics facility at a cost of $6 million. The final renovated facility will include the installation of a permanent structure, new decking, new filter system, new chemical treatment system and a new HVAC system.

According to the city, the project is out for bid and the city council is expected to approve the contractor in November 2022.

Construction is expected to begin in early spring 2023 and should take a year to finish.

In addition, a new pool facility is currently under construction on the campus of Jefferson Elementary. Funded by the Cape Girardeau Public Schools, it’s expected to open later in 2022.

While each pool project is separately funded, they are coordinating, and they city says it is partnering with the public school district in the operations of both pools.

