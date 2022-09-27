Cape Girardeau PD launches new program to help response to 911 calls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department launched a new program to help their response to 911 calls.

It’s called Prepared Live and allows 911 operators to see pictures and videos from incidents in real time, as well as gather real-time GPS locations.

According to the department, now when a citizen calls 911, the operator can text a web link and if the caller follows the link to allow the sharing of information, their phone will send live video and GPS location to the 911 center.

They said this shows the 911 operator exactly where the person is located and gives first responders better information while they are on their way to help.

Once the caller ends the connection, the police department said the 911 center no longer has access to the phone.

Cape Girardeau is one of more than 30 cities around the country using this service.

