Cape Comic Con to bring in 100 vendors for weekend event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a chance to dress up as your favorite character, or maybe you are looking for a comic book, then look no further as Cape Girardeau will host a Comic Con.

Thousands are expected to make their way to the Drury Conference Center for the 17th annual Cape Comic Con for three days this weekend.

The event is expected to bring 100 vendors with a variety of products, guests and activities for the entire family.

“Cape Comic Con is full of tons of fun,” Cape Comic Con Director Ken Murphy said. “Everything from people dressed up in costumes as their favorite video game superhero or comic book characters and villains. We do board gaming all weekend for those board game enthusiasts. Come check out and see what we have going on.”

They will have original jewelry and t-shirt crafters, original movie posters, comic book collections and more.

“It’s a true network of all things in the fandom of comic books, science fiction, horror, anime and things like that,” Murphy said.

For Murphy, this has been a huge passion for him and his family as he continues to bring this fan driven event to the area year after year. He thanked everyone for the support with this event and said it’s been successful.

“Tremendous support!” Murphy said. “Not only from the community, but from the community business leaders. Saint Francis Health Services is our major sponsor this year, along with other tremendous local sponsors.”

Overall, Murphy said he enjoys the smiles on everyone’s faces and seeing how happy they are at the event.

“We get a kick out of parents and grandparents bringing little ones to get their picture taken with their favorite characters and costumes,” Murphy said. “The costume contest has been our annual staple. We’ve drawn as many as 300 participants just for the children’s and adult’s costume contest.”

The Cape Comic Con event kicks off on Friday, September 30 at 4 p.m. at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau and continues throughout the weekend.

