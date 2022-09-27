Burn ban issued until further notice for McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for the county.

McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer approved the burn ban on Tuesday, September 27.

It is in effect until further notice.

According to a release from the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, the county has been determined to be under moderate drought conditions by the National Weather Service. Coupled with low humidity and high winds, the burn ban will go into effect at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

