Breezy and sunny again this afternoon!

After another cool morning, sunshine will warm us up quickly again today. Highs will top out in the lower to mid/upper 70s this afternoon. Winds could gust up to 20mph this afternoon. Tonight even cooler weather will settle into the Heartland. Northern areas will dip into the upper 30s by daybreak on Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week, and windy conditions will return too. Some of our northern areas will not even make it out of the 60s for highs! Temperatures will then slowly climb as we head towards the weekend. Highs expected to be near 80 this weekend! We will have to watch the track of Hurricane Ian closely for added clouds and a small chance for a showers in the eastern parts of the Heartland this weekend.

