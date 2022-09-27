3 injured, Paducah Civic Center damaged in crash

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center was damaged in a crash early on Tuesday morning, September 27.

According to Paducah police, they were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m.

One of the drivers, a 41-year-old Paducah woman, told officers that she was sitting at a red light, southbound on H.C. Mathis Drive, next to the Civic Center, when a tractor-trailer rig going north on H.C. Mathis Drive ran the red light.

Police say the semi truck hit a pickup going west on Park Avenue, and both vehicles crashed into the woman’s vehicle. The semi truck then hit the east side of the Civic Center.

The driver of the semi, a 55-year-old Texas man, told officers he thought the traffic light was green.

Police say the driver of the pickup, a 50-year-old Paducah man, told them he couldn’t remember the crash.

All three drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Paducah Fire Department, Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Paducah/McCracken County Emergency Services all responded to help at the scene.

The Robert Cherry Civic Center is owned by the city of Paducah.

