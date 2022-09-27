Heartland Votes

275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation, Humane Society says

The Humane Society of the U.S. worked with government agencies to rescue 275 dogs from a dogfighting operation in South Carolina. (SOURCE: HUMANE SOCIETY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – The Humane Society of the United States announced the rescue of 275 dogs from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina.

In a press release, the Humane Society said federal officials served search and seizure warrants on 10 properties in the Columbia area on Sept. 25.

Responding agencies found dogs living outdoors in pens or on chains with only makeshift shelters to protect them from the elements. Many of the animals showed signs of malnourishment; they were thin and seemed to have no access to food or water despite the sunny and hot weather.

Caption

Officials said the dogs showed severe scarring and festering open wounds, lacerations and abscesses. Some dogs that were penned or chained to trees in the woods had severe injuries and were taken by responders for emergency care.

The Humane Society said some eager dogs greeted the responders with wagging tails. Other dogs hunched over and appeared to be reluctant.

Adam Parascandola, the vice president of the Humane Society’s animal rescue team, said the day the dogs were found would be “the last day they’re going to have to live like this.”

Responders said they took the dogs to safe, undisclosed locations run by various agencies where they will receive treatment and care. About 45 dogs are in the care of the Humane Society, the organization said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

If you're having thoughts about suicide or self harm, please reach out and call the Suicide...
Sikeston DPS raises suicide awareness with “Walk Bes;de Me” event
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000