Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois.

Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

According to Marion police, during her arrest, they seized 115 grams (4 ounces) of crystal ice methamphetamine, 78 grams (approximately 3 ounces) of fentanyl, a vehicle and cash.

Police say an investigation into Wagner began in mid-2021 after a confidential source was used to conduct multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl. During that time, Wagner was arrested and found to be in possession of about 1 ounce of fentanyl.

They said the investigation also revealed that the fentanyl supplier was in St. Louis, Mo.

Wagner was arrested in that incident and is currently out on bond.

In mid-2022, the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit began buying fentanyl from Wagner.

After executing several warrants to track her movement, police say they learned Wagner was again traveling to St. Louis to buy fentanyl.

They waited for her to return to Marion and then arrested her again.

She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

