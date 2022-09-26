Heartland Votes

Tracking dry conditions and Fall temperatures

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/26
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday! It will be a very pleasant start to your workweek with comfortable temperatures and lots of sunshine. It will be a bit breezy again today, with 20+mph wind gusts possible. Highs today under mostly sunny skies will top out in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight will be even cooler, with lows dropping into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday will be a touch warmer, during the afternoon hours. Most sunny skies will warm us into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon. Get ready for some even cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows will dip into the 30s in our northern counties!! The only downside to the forecast is the dry weather sticks around. Not expecting any rain during your workweek.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Caruthersville.
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Caruthersville
Martevion Curry, 22, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal...
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/26
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/26
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 9/25/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 9/25/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook