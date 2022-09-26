Tracking dry conditions and Fall temperatures

Happy Monday! It will be a very pleasant start to your workweek with comfortable temperatures and lots of sunshine. It will be a bit breezy again today, with 20+mph wind gusts possible. Highs today under mostly sunny skies will top out in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight will be even cooler, with lows dropping into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday will be a touch warmer, during the afternoon hours. Most sunny skies will warm us into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon. Get ready for some even cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows will dip into the 30s in our northern counties!! The only downside to the forecast is the dry weather sticks around. Not expecting any rain during your workweek.

