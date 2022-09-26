Heartland Votes

Total of $85 million going towards St. Louis flooding damage, including $35 million from FEMA

By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Missouri’s Governor has announced that a total of $85 million will be contributed to the recovery efforts of flood victims in the St. Louis area.

A total of $35.6 million has been approved from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This will go towards:

  • renters and homeowners for emergency home repairs
  • repair or replacement of essential personal property
  • rental assistance
  • other serious needs not covered by insurance

Flood insurance policyholders have been paid $27.9 million in total from the National Flood Insurance Program.

A total of $21.7 million in disaster loans have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“From July 25 to 28, the St. Louis region was hit with record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches that flooded homes, vehicles, and businesses, often in areas that had never experienced such flooding in the past,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Even as the flooding was still ongoing, neighbors, faith-based organizations, and community partners started pulling together to assist people in need. We are glad this vitally important federal and state assistance is getting to residents and businesses, so they can recover, rebuild, and move forward. We urge residents affected by the flooding in St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County to apply for assistance from FEMA before the October 7 deadline.”

There have been 46 local government agencies and nonprofit organizations in St. Louis and the surrounding area that have submitted requests for FEMA Public Assistance.

The issues they have made requests for are repairs and replacements for roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Parson made the request for a federal major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden on August 8.

