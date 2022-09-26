Stolen, vehicle under investigation by Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, September 20 around 2:15pm, Sheriff Brent White interviewed a suspect in a felony auto theft complaint after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County.

Two vehicles on KY 819 Sunnyside Loop were recently reported stolen to the Sheriff’s Office.

The thefts remain under investigation with charges pending.

You can call the Lyon County Sheriffs Office at (270)-338-2311 if you have any additional information.

You can also visit their website to report any information.

.

