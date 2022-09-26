Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers.

It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act of 2020.

USACE is seeking public input on the potential environmental and economic impacts of installing invasive carp barriers in these waterways.

Invasive carp are a major concern in the Mississippi River basin.

According to the USACE, movement through lock systems is the primary means of upstream migration into tributaries such as the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers.

Invasive carp are in direct competition with native aquatic species for food and habitat and pose a major threat to the ecology, environment, economy and safety.

This NEPA review will address the extent of four exotic carp species into these waterways based on data from multiple Federal and state resource agencies.

This study will develop feasible alternatives to best manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp using innovative technologies, methods and measures.

USACE proposes to review management measures to include barrier systems that function as deterrents to curtail migration of invasive carp into unaffected waterways.

Proposed management measures include:

Underwater Acoustic Deterrent System – consists of an underwater installed apparatus with speakers that produce various loud sounds to repel carp away from the lock or dam.

Bio-acoustic Fish Fence – sends a curtain of bubbles, sound, and light from the riverbed to the water surface, which deters noise sensitive invasive carp from entering the lock chamber

Carbon Dioxide Infusion – consists of a process infusing water with recycled CO2 gas to discourage the movement of invasive carp by avoiding the soda-like water.

Electrical current barrier – consists of a barrier located along the waterway that emits electrical current which doesn’t electrocute the carp, but repels them when they encounter the strong electrical field.

Comments are encouraged to be sent via their email not only regarding resources in the immediate study area but also of plans and proposals for any other development that may impact or influence project resources.

