Redhawks to play Lindenwood Saturday in first meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks will open the Ohio Valley Conference Play in first meeting with Lindenwood on Saturday, October 1.

The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.

Southeast Missouri will host a tailgate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindenwood’s Harmon Hall parking lot.

SEMO alumni, friends, staff, faculty and students are welcome as the Redhawks take on their newest in-state rival Lindenwood Lions. Wear red when you cheer on the Redhawks this weekend.

According to a release from SEMO, Lindenwood University officially joined the OVC on February 23.

This year marks the first meeting between SEMO and Lindenwood. LU is the only Missouri school on SEMO’s 11-game schedule this season.

They say SEMO (3-1) leads the league with three victories, while LU is 2-1. Everyone else in the league is .500 or below. Tennessee State (0-3) and Murray State (0-4) are still winless.

The Redhawks are on a three-game winning streak after beating Central Arkansas, 35-27, on Sept. 24.

