Heartland Votes

Redhawks to play Lindenwood Saturday in first meeting

The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.
The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks will open the Ohio Valley Conference Play in first meeting with Lindenwood on Saturday, October 1.

The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.

Southeast Missouri will host a tailgate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindenwood’s Harmon Hall parking lot.

SEMO alumni, friends, staff, faculty and students are welcome as the Redhawks take on their newest in-state rival Lindenwood Lions. Wear red when you cheer on the Redhawks this weekend.

According to a release from SEMO, Lindenwood University officially joined the OVC on February 23.

This year marks the first meeting between SEMO and Lindenwood. LU is the only Missouri school on SEMO’s 11-game schedule this season.

They say SEMO (3-1) leads the league with three victories, while LU is 2-1. Everyone else in the league is .500 or below. Tennessee State (0-3) and Murray State (0-4) are still winless.

The Redhawks are on a three-game winning streak after beating Central Arkansas, 35-27, on Sept. 24.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars

Latest News

The Redhawks came in at #24 as the Ohio Valley Conference’s second Top-25 team.
Redhawks #24 as OVC’s second Top-25 team
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/25/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/25/22
Heartland Sports at 5 p.m. on 9/25/22
Heartland Sports at 5 p.m. on 9/25/22
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 9/23