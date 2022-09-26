Redhawks #24 as OVC’s second Top-25 team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University cracked the Sports Perform Top-25 Poll for the first time this season.
According to a release from the athletics department on Monday, September 26, they came in at #24 as the Ohio Valley Conference’s second Top-25 team.
Stats Perform Top-25 Poll, as of Sept. 26, 2022:
- North Dakota State
- South Dakota State
- Montana
- Montana State
- Sacramento State
- Delaware
- Missouri State
- Weber State
- Jackson State
- Holy Cross
- Incarnate Word
- Chattanooga
- Mercer
- Villanova
- UT Martin
- Samford
- Richmond
- William & Mary
- Southern Illinois
- Eastern Washington
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Austin Peay
- Elon
- Southeast Missouri
- Eastern Kentucky
SEMO is on a three-game winning streak. They will open OVC play at Lindenwood on Saturday.
The Redhawks were last ranked in the Stats Perform Top-25 Media Poll on March 1, 2021 as #16.
