Redhawks #24 as OVC’s second Top-25 team

The Redhawks came in at #24 as the Ohio Valley Conference’s second Top-25 team.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University cracked the Sports Perform Top-25 Poll for the first time this season.

According to a release from the athletics department on Monday, September 26, they came in at #24 as the Ohio Valley Conference’s second Top-25 team.

Stats Perform Top-25 Poll, as of Sept. 26, 2022:

  1. North Dakota State
  2. South Dakota State
  3. Montana
  4. Montana State
  5. Sacramento State
  6. Delaware
  7. Missouri State
  8. Weber State
  9. Jackson State
  10. Holy Cross
  11. Incarnate Word
  12. Chattanooga
  13. Mercer
  14. Villanova
  15. UT Martin
  16. Samford
  17. Richmond
  18. William & Mary
  19. Southern Illinois
  20. Eastern Washington
  21. Southeastern Louisiana
  22. Austin Peay
  23. Elon
  24. Southeast Missouri
  25. Eastern Kentucky

SEMO is on a three-game winning streak. They will open OVC play at Lindenwood on Saturday.

The Redhawks were last ranked in the Stats Perform Top-25 Media Poll on March 1, 2021 as #16.

