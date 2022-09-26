Redhawks #24 as OVC’s second Top-25 team

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University cracked the Sports Perform Top-25 Poll for the first time this season.

According to a release from the athletics department on Monday, September 26, they came in at #24 as the Ohio Valley Conference’s second Top-25 team.

Stats Perform Top-25 Poll, as of Sept. 26, 2022:

North Dakota State South Dakota State Montana Montana State Sacramento State Delaware Missouri State Weber State Jackson State Holy Cross Incarnate Word Chattanooga Mercer Villanova UT Martin Samford Richmond William & Mary Southern Illinois Eastern Washington Southeastern Louisiana Austin Peay Elon Southeast Missouri Eastern Kentucky

SEMO is on a three-game winning streak. They will open OVC play at Lindenwood on Saturday.

The Redhawks were last ranked in the Stats Perform Top-25 Media Poll on March 1, 2021 as #16.

