Precinct boundary changes in Cape Girardeau to take place after Nov. 8 election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Voting precinct boundaries will change after the November 8 election to reflect ward changes in the city of Cape Girardeau.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, new ward boundaries recently went into effect in the city following the 2020 census and they’ll be adjusting voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes.

However, they said no changes to the voting precincts or polling locations will happen until after the Nov. 8 general election to avoid confusion for voters.

According to the clerk’s office, many factors will be taken into consideration during the process of adjusting voting precinct lines, including the location and capacity of the eight polling places in the city and the convenience of voters.

If you’re unsure of your current polling location, you can check your most recent Voter Identification Card or call the clerk’s office at 573-243-3547.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.