Heartland Votes

Overturned semi blocking KY 962/Old Olive Rd. in Marshall Co.

An overturned semi is blocking KY 962/Old Olive Road near the 3 mile marker on Monday morning,...
An overturned semi is blocking KY 962/Old Olive Road near the 3 mile marker on Monday morning, September 26.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An overturned semi is blocking KY 962/Old Olive Road near the 3 mile marker on Monday morning, September 26.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck, hauling lumber, ran off the road and overturned near the KY 962/Old Olive Road intersection with Horn Cemetery Road. This is immediately north of the KY 1897/Olive-Hamlet Road intersection.

The estimated duration was around 1 p.m.

KYTC said there is no marked detour. Drivers may self-detour via KY 1897 and KY 408.

