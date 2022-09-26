Heartland Votes

Mo. capitol dome, governor’s mansion to be lighted orange for Hunger Action Month

Mo. capitol dome, governor's mansion to be lighted orange for Hunger Action Month
According to Governor Mike Parson’s office, it will be lighted orange at sunset on Monday, September 26 until sunrise on Sept. 27.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The capitol dome and governor’s mansion will be lighted orange in recognition of Hunger Action Month.

According to Governor Mike Parson’s office, it will be lighted orange at sunset on Monday, September 26 until sunrise on Sept. 27.

“When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think of people in other cities, other states, or other nations, but the reality is these issues exist right here in our local communities,” the governor and First Lady Teresa Parson said in the release. “Extending a helping hand to those in need is one of the most important acts of service we are called to do, and we encourage all Missourians to do their part. By donating a non-perishable food item, volunteering at a food bank, or making a financial contribution, we can help do our part to ensure food is not an impossible choice. Together, we can make a difference.”

Governor Parson proclaimed September 2022 as Hunger Action Month to bring awareness to the need to combat hunger in the state.

The first lady will host a tailgate-style event on Monday night, Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will be joined by the Lincoln University football team and representatives from The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

Everyone is invited to attend. They ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to donate or to make a financial contribution online.

