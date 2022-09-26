Human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.

WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The discovery of human remains is under investigation in Franklin County, Illinois.

According to West City Police, the unidentified remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of West Washington Street.

Someone called police just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 to report what they discovered.

West City Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office responded to the area and are investigating.

No other information is being released at this time.

