Full parole board to decide on Carneal’s eligibility for release

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The full Kentucky Parole Board will meet on Monday, September 26 to decide if Heath High School shooter, Michael Carneal, is eligible to be released from prison.

The eight-member board is scheduled to take up the case in Frankfort at 7:30 a.m.

Last week, two board members heard from the family members of the three students killed when Carneal opened fire on his classmates at Heath High School on December 1, 1997.

The five injured in the shooting were also given the chance to speak to the parole board.

Of the seven people who testified, six want Carneal to remain behind bars.

On the second day of the initial parole hearing, the board questioned the now 39-year-old Carneal.

Carneal blamed his mental health condition for his actions nearly 25 years ago.

He admitted he knew right from wrong when he committed mass murder as a 14 year old.

Carneal told the two parole board members he heard voices back then and he still hears voices now.

After deliberating for about 25 minutes, the two parole members said they were unable to agree on a decision, therefore decided to send the matter to the full Parole Board.

Carneal is officially eligible for parole November 16.

