First Alert: Dry, cool trend begins

Expect sunny skies the rest of the week.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Over the next several days there will be little change in the forecast.

Skies will be sunny with cool afternoon high temperatures in the 70s.

Overnight, lows will be very cool in the 40s.

Conditions will also very dry, which will worsen drought conditions.

Some areas have had very little rainfall and there are no chances for rain this week.

About the only possible chance of rain showing up in the models would be from the remnants of Ian, which will be moving into the southeastern U.S. later in the week.

At this point, however, any rainfall from this system looks to remain just to our east.

