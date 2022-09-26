The Duttons in Branson, Mo. reopen show, relocate for 2022 season after fire damages theater

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Two months after a fire damaged The Duttons Family Theater in Branson, the entertainers will resume shows for the fall season at a new location.

The season kicks off on Monday, September 26, from the stage of the Yakov Smirnoff Theater in Branson.

Due to the theater’s fire damage, the Duttons were forced to shut down for the rest of the year. While the theater was being repaired, performer Yakov Smirnoff invited the Duttons to join him at his theater.

Performer Sheila Dutton says the fire on July 13 started in a trash can outside of the theatre. The fire quickly spread up a column of the building. Dutton says that although the fire was contained quickly, the water and smoke damage was much worse than expected. The places damaged the most include the lobby, front of the theater, and soot damage everywhere. She says cleaning the stage and light fixtures has been a massive ordeal before being brought to Yakov’s theatre.

The family’s instruments also had to be sent out of state for a deep clean. When guests return, they will see some changes from brand new seats, drapes, and renovations to the front of the theater. Dutton says the family is extremely grateful for the support of the Branson community stepping in to help during this challenging time.

“It’s a wonderful thing when hardship hits you, and you know there are other people that are with you all,” said Sheila Dutton. “I want to thank you all out there for your interest, your messages that have been streaming in of concern and kindness. In our family, we say we’re going to beat the odds.”

In April 2023, the family will open up at the Dutton Theater again.

