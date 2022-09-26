Heartland Votes

The Duttons in Branson, Mo. reopen show, relocate for 2022 season after fire damages theater

Two months after a fire damaged The Duttons Family Theater in Branson, the entertainers will...
Two months after a fire damaged The Duttons Family Theater in Branson, the entertainers will resume their shows for the fall season at a new location.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Two months after a fire damaged The Duttons Family Theater in Branson, the entertainers will resume shows for the fall season at a new location.

The season kicks off on Monday, September 26, from the stage of the Yakov Smirnoff Theater in Branson.

Due to the theater’s fire damage, the Duttons were forced to shut down for the rest of the year. While the theater was being repaired, performer Yakov Smirnoff invited the Duttons to join him at his theater.

Performer Sheila Dutton says the fire on July 13 started in a trash can outside of the theatre. The fire quickly spread up a column of the building. Dutton says that although the fire was contained quickly, the water and smoke damage was much worse than expected. The places damaged the most include the lobby, front of the theater, and soot damage everywhere. She says cleaning the stage and light fixtures has been a massive ordeal before being brought to Yakov’s theatre.

The family’s instruments also had to be sent out of state for a deep clean. When guests return, they will see some changes from brand new seats, drapes, and renovations to the front of the theater. Dutton says the family is extremely grateful for the support of the Branson community stepping in to help during this challenging time.

“It’s a wonderful thing when hardship hits you, and you know there are other people that are with you all,” said Sheila Dutton. “I want to thank you all out there for your interest, your messages that have been streaming in of concern and kindness. In our family, we say we’re going to beat the odds.”

In April 2023, the family will open up at the Dutton Theater again.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

Latest News

selfdefense
Heartland trainers say more students enrolled in self-defense classes
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car
In 2021, a parade of bands from around southeast Missouri marched through Jackson
Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade to be held Oct. 4.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute $20 million to build temporary grain storage...
Western Ky. farmers impacted by tornado to receive $20M to fund grain storage
The dry weather makes harvesting easier, but the damage has already been done.
Dry weather causes problems for Heartland farmers