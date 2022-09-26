Heartland Votes

Dry weather causes problems for Heartland farmers

The dry weather makes harvesting easier, but the damage has already been done.
The dry weather makes harvesting easier, but the damage has already been done.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures are falling, but rain is not. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties.

The lack of rain has some farmers counting their losses this harvest.

Since May, Reitzel Farms has had less than 5 inches of rain. In some ways, they said it makes harvest easier, but mostly it takes a toll on business. As they harvest their corn, you can see the dust flying through the air.

“We don’t have to worry about mud, you can come out any day you want and shell, don’t have to worry about getting rained out unfortunately,” Mark Reitzel said.

He and his father work on the farm together.

While it’s nice weather for harvesting, Reitzel said it’s not good for business. They have noticeably fewer bushels than usual.

“Losing 50 bushel on this corn crop may not sound like a whole lot, but that’s profit,” he said.

What’s causing the loss is rain, mainly the lack of it.

“We’ve had nothing, it’s just been awfully dry,” Reitzel said.

Corn, wheat and grass are all affected.

“To work the ground, to plant wheat, we don’t have enough moisture to get that up,” he said. “We’ve sold a little grass this fall, and most of that, if it’s sprouted, it’s dying, it’s not growing.”

The equipment takes a hit too.

“It’s a lot more stressful, and it is a lot harder on machinery with dust and just the everyday wear on stuff like that,” Reitzel said.

Although more rain could come, he said at this point, it wouldn’t help. They still have some late-blooming beans it may benefit, but for the most part, they’re counting their losses.

“For this crop, for 2022, it’s over,” he said.

They have also had increased prices on fertilizers and other things they use due to inflation. Reitzel said the lack of rain has hit many farmers around the Heartland very hard.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

The Williamson County Sheriff Department is updating its technology.
Williamson County Sheriff Department to upgrade its technology
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Carneal reacts to parole denial
Martevion Curry, 22, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder and armed...
Cape Girardeau shooting suspect pleads not guilty in court Monday
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is upgrading its technology.
Communication improvements coming to Williamson County Sheriff's Office