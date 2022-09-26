Heartland Votes

Dry cooler weather to last for much of the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Drier air has pushed into the area and this dry air mass will remain with us throughout the week. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Winds will begin to die down after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy once again during the afternoon hours There will be an elevated fire danger due to the dry air and gusty winds. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/26.
First Alert noon forecast 9/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking dry conditions and Fall temperatures
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/26
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 9/26