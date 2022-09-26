Dry cooler weather to last for much of the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Drier air has pushed into the area and this dry air mass will remain with us throughout the week. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Winds will begin to die down after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy once again during the afternoon hours There will be an elevated fire danger due to the dry air and gusty winds. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 70s.

