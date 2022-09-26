Heartland Votes

Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say a man called police when he found his dogs playing with a human skull in his yard as he was leaving for work Friday.

WBRC reports the Jefferson County Coroner said the man found his dogs with the skull in a wooded residential area just before 10:15 a.m.

It is unknown where the dogs found the skull, but they are reportedly known to roam a nearby large, wooded area.

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that happened years ago.

No other remains have been found at this time.

