Heartland Votes

Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Caruthersville.
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Caruthersville
Martevion Curry, 22, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal...
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
13 dead, 23 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
Carneal Parole Board hearing