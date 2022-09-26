Heartland Votes

3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Chicago after allegedly being pushed into the water has died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a hospital where he had been since last Monday.

The boy was at Chicago’s Navy Pier when his aunt, Victoria Moreno, allegedly pushed him into the lake and then stood by and did nothing as he sank to the bottom.

The boy was pulled by divers about 30 minutes later and was rushed to a hospital.

Moreno was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors have not said if the charges against her will be upgraded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month
The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Michael Carneal denied parole, to remain behind bars

Latest News

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
Martevion Curry, 22, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal...
Cape Girardeau shooting suspect to appear in court Monday