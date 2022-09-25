Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

MATROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the offender hospitalized.

According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street.

An investigation revealed that a 33-year-old man from Wycliffe, Ky. had gone to a residence in the area to purchase an item for sale.

For reasons unknown to officers, an altercation ensued and the victim decided not to purchase the item.

As the victim was leaving inside a 2002 Chevrolet SUV, he was shot by the offender, a 59-year-old female.

Chief Harold Masse says officers attempted to make contact with the offender but she would not answer the door.

With the assistance of the Massac County Sheriff’s deputies, Metropolis officers secured the area until Illinois State Police SWAT and a negotiator arrived on the scene.

Around 8 a.m., they were able to enter the residence and locate the offender, who appeared to have overdosed on pills.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratmeyer was contacted and secured warrants.

At this time, charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

