Prosecutors allege man killed sister, shot ex-girlfriend inside St. Charles apartment

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A 29-year-old man is accused of killing his sister and shooting his ex-girlfriend at an apartment in St. Charles.

Trae Spratt is charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action.

Lt. Tom Wilkison with the St. Charles Police Department said in a press release that the incident happened after 3:30 p.m. in an apartment in the 100 block of Ameristar Blvd. A 37-year-old woman, later identified as Tracy Bradford, Spratt’s sister, died after being shot in the head. A 32-year-old woman, Spratt’s girlfriend, was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face. She is expected to survive, Wilkison said.

Two boys, 6 and 8 years old, were inside the apartment when police arrived. They were not injured. Wilkison said the children were taken in by another family member.

Police say the 32-year-old woman and Spratt had been living together and were in the process of separating. While Spratt was moving his things from the apartment, he noticed that the 32-year-old woman and Bradford were talking about him, police said. He is accused of then pulling out a gun and shooting both women. He then fled before he surrendered to police in St. Louis City.

When police arrived to the apartment, they say they found the 32-year-old woman had locked herself in a bedroom with the two boys, who are her sons. Spratt is not their father.

Spratt is being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.

