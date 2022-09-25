Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Cooler and dry for the week ahead....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT
A cold front pushing through from NW to SE this morning will introduce a cooler and very dry pattern for the week ahead.  A few lingering showers this morning in southern counties should quickly move out,  giving way to a mostly sunny,  cooler and somewhat breezy day.  Highs today should range from the upper 70s north to the low 80s south,  with dew points falling back into the drier 50s and eventually 40s.   Tonight will be clear and quite a bit cooler, with daybreak lows Monday morning in the 40s and 50s.

The week ahead will be comfortable but mainly clear and very dry.  It needs to emphasized that parts of the Heartland have had little (if any) rainfall over the past few months and are experiencing drought conditions.   Highs during the week will be in the 70s with lows mainly in the 40s.  By next weekend the remnants of Ian are expecting to be somewhere over the southeastern U.S.   Although the path has shifted a bit west,  it is expected to remain well east of our area.  At this point there is virtually no chance of precipitation in the foreseeable future.

