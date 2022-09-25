Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Cool, dry pattern for the week ahead....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A cool and very dry pattern is setting up for the next week or so,  as we get several days of northerly flow aloft east of a western ridge.  This will keep skies mostly clear and dew points quite low,  resulting in cool nights and mild days.   The only downside is that drought conditions will worsen.  Some areas have had very little rainfall over the past two or three months….vegetation is very dry and rivers very low.

About the only possible chance of rain showing up in the models would be from the remnants of Ian,  which will be moving into the southeastern U.S. later in the week.   At this point, however,  any rainfall from this system looks to remain just to our east….and in fact the circulation on the west side of the low may ironically act to keep it drier.   At this point there looks to be little significant chance of precip over the next few weeks.

