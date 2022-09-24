Northbound lanes of I-69 blocked by SEMI crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports a crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County.

This is along I-69 between the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange and the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City.

According to KYTC, a SEMI and a passenger vehicle collided. It’s reported the SEMI is on fire. Emergency responders are on scene.

The estimated duration before the site is cleared is 3 hours or approximately 3 p.m.

Drivers may detour via Exit 47 to U.S. 68 East, then U.S. 641 North between Draffenville and Kentucky Dam Village State Park to return to I-69 via the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.

There is no impact to southbound traffic on I-69 at this time.

