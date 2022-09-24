Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in Caruthersville.

Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Shultz Avenue.

There they found 19-year-old Herschel Grant Jr. of Hayti profusely bleeding.

The police and deputies had been working security at the football game at the Caturthersville High School where the home team was playing New Madrid County Central High School.

Shots rang out as attendees were exiting the school.

The shots were fired north east of the school, off of school property.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) also responded along with the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Potential witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected.

Grant was taken to Hayti for treatment by police, and he was transported by air to Regional One Health Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis, Tenn.

Saturday morning at 3:26, investigators were made aware that Grant had died.

An autopsy will be scheduled in Farmington by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall.

The case is under investigation by the Caruthersville Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Charleston DPS.

If you have any information, contact the police department at 573-333-0216 or the sheriff’s office at 573-333-4101.

