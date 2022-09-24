Heartland Votes

High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana has reportedly done something that no other student has done before.

WNDU reports that Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam.

While some of the questions were multiple choice on the advanced placement test, Zhang said he never had to guess. But he did change one answer while double-checking his work.

“It was pretty surprising. I wasn’t really expecting anything, but obviously, I wanted to do well. I prepared a lot but never thought about getting a perfect score. That was a nice surprise,” he said.

According to Penn High School, Zhang accomplished the maximum score on each portion of the exam, scoring 108 out of 108 and becoming the first to not miss any problems on the exam.

Zhang said his parents are math teachers at the university level. His mom is at Indiana University South Bend, while his dad is at the University of Notre Dame.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martevion Curry, 22, from Cape Girardeau, was charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal...
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., was taken into custody in connection with the...
Charleston man taken into custody in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 9/23
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) hits a foul ball during the first...
Cards’ Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark
Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County,...
Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
This is along I-69 between the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange and the I-24/I-69 Exit...
Northbound lanes of I-69 blocked by SEMI crash in Marshall County
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81