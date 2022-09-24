First Alert: Warm, mostly dry weekend

(KFVS) - A couple of weak fronts will push through this morning and then again Sunday morning, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms expected; otherwise the weekend is looking warm and mainly dry.

Isolated light showers or sprinkles here and there this morning with a warm front should lead to a mainly dry day, though it will be noticeably warmer today with highs in the 80s.

An approaching cold front overnight could again touch off a shower or storm, but rain chances look very low.

One area to watch is the Missouri Bootheel, which is given a marginal risk of severe storms for this evening by SPC, with strong winds being the greatest threat.

Once the weak cold front pushes through early Sunday, the remainder of the week will be mild and very dry.

In fact, fairly strong northerly flow aloft will keep it a bit cool and breezy about mid-week, with highs only in the low 70s and lows in the 40s.

By next weekend a gradual warming trend is expected, but with little if any chance of rain as some areas are now approaching a month with no measurable precipitation.

