First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Strong thunderstorms possible this evening!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Strong thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening across extreme SE Missouri (mainly along and south of US 60) moving ESE into SW Ky and NW Tn.   This area is being watched by SPC,  so a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is possible.     Otherwise,  after a much warmer Saturday,  we’ll see temps and humidity levels trending back down again over the next few days.

As we get into the upcoming week,  strong northwesterly flow aloft will keep it relatively cool and very dry.  Highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s will be the norm for the week,  with mostly clear skies.  With some areas closing in on a month or more with no precip,  drought conditions will worsen.  By next weekend we’ll be watching the remnants of Ian somewhere in the southeastern U.S.,  but Ian will likely track too far to our east to give us anything but perhaps some clouds.  Otherwise there appears to be little chance of any precip for at least the first half of October.

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 9/24
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 9/23
