Williamson County Sheriff’s Dept. to use new drone for search and rescue operations

The UAS will be used for search and rescue, along with officer safety, and can go into areas and terrains officers can’t safely enter.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department announced it will be utilizing a new drone device for search and rescue situations.

Sheriff Bennie Vick says the new Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) is equipped with spotlights, a public address system and forward looking thermal cameras, which will provide infrared radiation and night imaging.

The new public address system will allow deputies to communicate with people on scene as well as help to de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation.

“The capability to locate someone and communicate in the field under adverse situation will be an asset when minutes count and lives are on the line,” said Sheriff Vick. “We carefully selected a group of deputies to operate the UAS. They will be trained and licensed in the appropriate legal use of the systems and adhere to the Illinois Freedom from Drone Surveillance Act.”

Sheriff Vick said the UAS will be used for search and rescue and can go into areas and terrains officers can’t safely enter.

The UAS will be used for search and rescue, along with officer safety, and can go into areas and terrains officers can’t safely enter.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Additionally, the UAS can show heat signatures and cover a large area in a few minutes.

The UAS can show heat signatures and cover a large area in a few minutes.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department will be implementing the new system in the next couple of months.

