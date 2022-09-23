Heartland Votes

Warmer for the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. For most of us we will have a pleasant evening but we are monitoring a few scattered showers across our far northern counties. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

For the weekend we will see a few isolated showers possible on Saturday during the first half of the day. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 80s. A cold front will move through on Sunday. Although an isolated shower will be possible, most areas should stay dry on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee,...
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died, in Ripley County, Missouri.
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
Man arrested in connection to Butler Co. death investigation; remains found 2 years later

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 9/23
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 9/23
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 9/23
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 9/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Cool & Comfortable Friday