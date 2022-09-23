Warmer for the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. For most of us we will have a pleasant evening but we are monitoring a few scattered showers across our far northern counties. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

For the weekend we will see a few isolated showers possible on Saturday during the first half of the day. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 80s. A cold front will move through on Sunday. Although an isolated shower will be possible, most areas should stay dry on Sunday.

