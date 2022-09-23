Heartland Votes

Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance

The envelope appears to contain an Amazon gift card. Instead, authorities said theses envelopes...
The envelope appears to contain an Amazon gift card. Instead, authorities said theses envelopes contain a white substance.(DIckson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents.

The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.

The substance in the envelopes may be harmless, authorities said, but residents are urged not to open the envelopes or touch the substance.

“We’d rather be safe than sorry,” the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

If you receive one of these envelopes, contact authorities immediately.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee,...
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died, in Ripley County, Missouri.
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
Current and former administrators in the district face citations for allegedly failing to...
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney cites four for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Trista Fox, 38 of Princeton, was charged with rape 3rd degree in connection with a sexual...
Correctional officer arrested in connection with sexual conduct investigation
Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 900 block of College Street on Thursday evening,...
Parked vehicle damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 9/23