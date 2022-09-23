Heartland Votes

Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers

Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County,...
Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ram truck went off the right side of South County Line Road, just west of Old Marion Road, and flipped several times before landing on its top.

Two passengers, 43-year-old Marocka Greenlee, of Kankakee, and Sydney Rich, 21 of West Frankfort, were both thrown from the pickup.

They were both taken to a Carbondale hospital with major injuries.

A third passenger, 20-year-old Logan Brymer, of West Frankfort, was taken to a Herrin hospital with minor injuries.

Brymer was able to get out of the truck after the crash.

The sheriff’s office said a the 17-year-old driver and 51-year-old Charles Foote, of West Frankfort, who was a fourth and front seat passenger, both ran away from the scene.

The teen was later found at a Benton hospital getting treatment for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said he was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Foote has not been found.

