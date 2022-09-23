Heartland Votes

SIH fighting nursing shortage

In an effort to combat the nursing shortage, a nurse hiring event was held in Carbondale.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The nursing shortage is still here, according to SIH health officials.

Tom Kobus walked into the event not knowing he’d leave with a job.

He said, “I interviewed with St. Joe’s Hospital and I was offered a position as P.C.T.”

Johnna Smith is the Chief Nurse Executive with SIH and said, “We’re looking for RN’s, we’re looking for LPN’s we’re looking for Patient Care Tech’s, CNA’s, sitters, so we have something available for anybody that’s looking for anything. We have over a hundred nursing positions that we need to fill. Through the pandemic we’ve had some staff choose to become travel nurses or go into a different service line and we are looking to fill those spots so right now we have agency nurses that are helping take care of the patients and we are looking to hire staff into those roles.”

The agency and/or travel nurses are a third party nursing service through different organizations to help ease workloads throughout different hospitals through out the country.

Ammiel Russell, a recruiter with SIH said, “I never want to undermine their importance, but also it’s just harder to build up a department when you have so much influx and outflux of people and so we absolutely do want to focus more on trying to keep people and just try and build with people.”

Russell also spoke about how she’s incredibly thankful for travel/agency nurses...but looks forward to building a more permanent team.

